Bucky Irving headshot

Bucky Irving Injury: Officially DNP on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Irving (hip/back) officially was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Despite a report earlier Thursday from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Irving was taking part in practice, the rookie fourth-round pick went down as a DNP for a second day in a row due to hip and back issues. Irving will have another chance Friday to mix into drills, and his listing on the Buccaneers' final Week 14 injury report may shed light into his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Raiders. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are the healthy running backs on Tampa Bay's active roster.

