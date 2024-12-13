Bucky Irving Injury: Potential game-time decision

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Friday that Irving (back/hip) may be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bowles said the team wants to put Irving through a pre-game workout before making a decision on his active status. A 'questionable' designation on the final injury report now seems likely, with fantasy managers potentially headed for a tricky situation ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.