Bucky Irving Injury: Questionable, but likely to play

Irving (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that the running back is likely to play Week 8, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

After he was listed as a non-participant on practice reports issued Wednesday and Thursday, Irving helped assuage some of the concern about his health by practicing Friday as a limited participant. Bowles also allayed some more fears about Irving's injury, noting that the rookie isn't dealing with turf toe and should be good to go for Sunday, "barring anything happening." Official word on his status should arrive when Tampa Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if Irving suits up, he'll likely find himself a part of a three-man committee out of the backfield with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. The arrangement could end up suppressing the fantasy value of all three backs.