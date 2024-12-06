Bucky Irving Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Irving (hip) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

A return to practice at the end of the week improves Irving's chances of playing, but the Buccaneers aren't ready to commit to it two days before the game. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is good news for Irving's fantasy managers, leaving plenty of replacement options if he's declared inactive or reports suggest his role will be scaled back. Any lost work for Irving figures to go to Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, with the former in particular making for a strong fantasy start in the event Irving is inactive.