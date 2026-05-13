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Bucky Irving Injury: Shoulder injury still lingering

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that Irving (shoulder) may not be fully cleared for the start of OTAs, Andrew Harbaugh of USA Today reports.

Irving missed seven games from Week 2 to Week 12 due to a combination of shoulder and foot/ankle injuries in 2025. Though he returned for Tampa Bay's final six regular-season games, the 2024 fourth-rounder shared snaps with Sean Tucker (re-signed) and Rachaad White (signed with Commanders) and never quite looked fully healthy. The shoulder injury required an offseason procedure to address and Irving isn't yet cleared to practice, though Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that his rehab is proceeding on schedule. Per Auman, Irving is expected to be limited during OTAs, which will take place between late May and early June, before being fully cleared for the start of training camp in July. Presumably, he will also be limited at mandatory minicam from June 16-18. Tampa Bay added Kenneth Gainwell to the backfield via a two-year, $14 million contract in free agency, positioning Irving to face increased competition for touches, especially for change-of-pace work and third-down scenarios.

Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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