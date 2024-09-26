Bucky Irving Injury: Sits out practice Thursday

Irving (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday but said that he feels "pretty great" and expects to be available for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

While Irving's optimism about his hamstring offers some reassurance, fantasy managers will still want to keep close tabs on the running back's activity at Friday's practice, which will likely determine whether he carries a designation into Sunday. Irving didn't offer much detail on how or when he injured his hamstring, but he may have gotten hurt at some point during Wednesday's practice, given that he was listed as a limited participant for that session before not practicing in any fashion a day later. The rookie fourth-round pick is coming off an impressive performance in the Buccaneers' Week 3 loss to the Broncos in which he carried nine times for 70 yards and recorded three receptions for 14 yards. According to Smith, head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Irving has earned more snaps after his big Week 3 effort, but the Buccaneers are still viewing Rachaad White as their starting running back.