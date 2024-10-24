Bucky Irving Injury: Sitting out another practice

Irving (toe) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Irving has opened Week 8 prep with two straight absences from practices, potentially putting his availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons in peril. The Buccaneers went with a three-man committee at running back in the team's Week 7 loss to the Ravens, but if Irving ends up sitting out against Atlanta, more snaps and touches would be available for both Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.