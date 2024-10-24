Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bucky Irving headshot

Bucky Irving Injury: Sitting out another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 24, 2024 at 9:00am

Irving (toe) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Irving has opened Week 8 prep with two straight absences from practices, potentially putting his availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons in peril. The Buccaneers went with a three-man committee at running back in the team's Week 7 loss to the Ravens, but if Irving ends up sitting out against Atlanta, more snaps and touches would be available for both Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.

Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News