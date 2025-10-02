Though Irving is being listed with a pair of health concerns on the Buccaneers' Week 5 injury report, the shoulder issue is considered less worrisome than his sprained left foot, which confined him to a walking boot during Wednesday's walk-through session. The Buccaneers haven't yet officially ruled Irving out for Sunday's game at Seattle, but his consecutive absences to begin Week 5 prep don't bode well for his chances of playing. If Irving ends up sitting out this weekend, Rachaad White would be in line to see more involvement in the rushing attack, as would third-year back Sean Tucker.