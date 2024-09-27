Bucky Irving Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Irving (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.

Irving sandwiched a pair of limited practices around a DNP on Thursday due to a hamstring injury this week, leaving his status up in the air heading into the weekend. Through three games to start his career, the rookie fourth-rounder has been a regular in the Buccaneers offense, turning 30 touches into 182 yards from scrimmage. Irving's status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's available he may continue to make inroads in Tampa Bay's backfield, which currently is led by Rachaad White and his 2.1-yards-per-carry average.