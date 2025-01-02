Bucky Irving Injury: Stays limited Thursday
Irving (shoulder/shin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Irving followed up a capped walkthrough Wednesday with a similar amount of on-field work one day later. He hasn't been a stranger to injury reports in his rookie season due to a variety of health concerns, but he also hasn't missed a game for any reason. Friday's report will reveal whether or not Irving enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
