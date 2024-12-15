Bucky Irving News: Active in Week 15

Irving (back/hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Irving was only able to get in a limited Friday practice in this past week after exiting the Week 14 win over the Raiders in the first half with his back injury, but the rookie has validated the optimism about his availability that had been expressed over the course of the weekend. Assuming Irving is operating without limitations Sunday, he should retake the lead role in the Buccaneers' backfield after logging 25 carries in his most recent non-injury-shortened game in Week 13 against the Panthers, albeit with backfield mate Rachaad White likely retaining a solid complementary role as well.