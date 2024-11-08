Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 2:11pm

Irving (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Irving has been playing through the injury for weeks, with Bucs coach Todd Bowles revealing that it's a recurring problem that dates back to college. It doesn't seem to have impacted the rookie much during games, and he did more in practice this week after managing just one limited session the week before.

