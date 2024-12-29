Bucky Irving News: Eclipses 1,000-yard mark for season

Irving rushed 20 times for 113 yards and secured all four targets for 77 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The rookie back comfortably led the Buccaneers' ground attack, outpacing Rachaad White by 14 carries and 83 rushing yards while also recording three additional catches and 73 receiving yards. Irving eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season with what was his third 100-yard tally of his nascent career, and his receiving yardage haul, which was largely made possible by his first ever 40-yard-plus catch, was also a new high-water mark. Irving once again shapes up as a must-play in all formats during a Week 18 home regular-season finale against the vulnerable Saints run defense.