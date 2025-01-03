Bucky Irving News: Good to go for Week 18
Irving (shoulder/shin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Irving took 24 touches for 190 yards in last week's 48-14 win over the Panthers, despite not playing at all in the fourth quarter. He should be busy again with the Bucs needing a win to reach the playoffs (unless Atlanta loses to Carolina in a game that's taking place at the same time).
