Bucky Irving News: Late fumble mars night

Irving rushed nine times for 44 yards and brought in both targets for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons on Thursday night. He also returned one kickoff for 39 yards and lost a fumble.

Irving logged one fewer carry than backfield mate Rachaad White, who gained 28 additional rushing yards and also had one more catch on the night. Additionally, Irving had an especially untimely fumble following a seven-yard run with just under three minutes remaining, with Jessie Bates stripping the rookie of the ball as it appeared Tampa Bay could potentially be moving into position to either run out the clock, or at minimum, add three points to a 30-27 lead. Despite the miscue, Irving did have yet another efficient rushing performance, but with White also impressing while averaging over 7.0 yards per carry, it appears to the two will continue in a near-even timeshare during a Week 6 road divisional battle against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 13.