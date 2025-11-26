After being listed as limited on the Buccaneers' five previous injury reports, Irving finally was able to log an uncapped session to begin Week 13 prep, seemingly putting him on a path for his first game action since Week 4. He missed the last eight seven games due to a subluxation in his shoulder and a sprained left foot, so he may not take on his normal role as Tampa Bay's lead runner Sunday against the Cardinals. In such a scenario, fellow RBs Sean Tucker and Rachaad White would be available for any snaps and touches that don't go to Irving.