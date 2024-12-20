Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving News: Ready to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Irving (back/hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Dallas, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Irving has been playing through the hip injury all month and made an early exit Week 14 due to the back injury. He still hasn't missed a game this season, coming back last week to take 15 carries for 117 yards in a 40-17 win over the Chargers. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker also got carries in the blowout win, but both padded their stats late in the game, especially Tucker. Prior to the final two drives, Irving took 53 percent of snaps and 17 of the 30 RB touches, which is probably a reasonable expectation for his share of Tampa Bay's backfield Week 16 at Dallas.

