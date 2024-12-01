Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving News: Reenters Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Irving (hip) returned to Sunday's contest in Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Irving was seen limping to the locker room for halftime and missed the first roughly five minutes of the third quarter, but he'll now have a chance to build upon the 10 touches for 50 yards from scrimmage that he managed in the first half. Aside from Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker also are available to the Buccaneers backfield in Week 13.

