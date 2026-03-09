Bucky Irving News: Team adds Gainwell to backfield

Irving could face increased competition for touches, as NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports Monday that Kenneth Gainwell is signing a two-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers.

Irving missed seven games due to foot and shoulder injuries in 2025, and he ceded touches to Sean Tucker and Rachaad White after returning. While Irving ultimately led the Buccaneers with 173 rushing attempts, he scored only one rushing touchdown compared to White's four on 132 carries and Tucker's seven on 86 carries. White and Tucker are both free agents, but the addition of Gainwell suggests Irving won't be ticketed for a workhorse role in 2026, as Gainwell racked up 1,023 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns on 114 carries and 85 targets in the 2025 regular season with the Steelers.