Bucky Irving News: Valiant effort Sunday

Irving (back/hip) rushed 15 times for 117 yards while losing two yards on a pair of receptions in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Chargers.

Irving was truly a game-time decision after suffering injuries to his back and hip in last week's win over the Raiders. The explosive rookie was seen stretching his affected areas on the field leading up to Sunday's kickoff, but he looked crisp in action once play commenced. It was Irving's second 100-yard performance over his last three games, bringing the rookie up to 852 rushing yards on the year. Co-starter Rachaad White also saw 15 carries -- albeit with far less efficiency -- and brought in one of Baker Mayfield's four touchdown passes. Now healthy, Irving has a shot at increasing his national presence in a plus matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.