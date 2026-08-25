Bud Clark Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Seahawks placed Clark (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Clark fractured his ankle in Sunday's 19-16 preseason loss to the Titans and will need to miss multiple months. The safety's placement on IR means he will now miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement. The rookie second-rounder will likely stick it out on injured reserve and look to make his NFL debut in 2027.