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Bud Clark News: Snagged by Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:24pm

The Seahawks selected Clark in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 64th overall.

Clark (6-foot-1, 188 pounds) boasts experience as a four-year starter at TCU plus significant versatility, having lined up in the box, at free safety and in the slot over the course of his collegiate career. Across his tenure as a starter with the Horned Frogs, Clark totaled 35 passes defensed including 15 interceptions. He also improved against the run over the last two seasons, totaling over 50 tackles in both 2024 and 2025. Clark, who will turn 25 years old in May, will likely contribute as the No. 3 man behind starting safeties Ty Okada and Julian Love in his rookie year.

Bud Clark
Seattle Seahawks
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