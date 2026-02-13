Bud Dupree headshot

Bud Dupree Injury: Veteran logs consistent season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 2:47pm

Dupree (hamstring) had 16 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, and added one pass defensed over 16 regular-season games with the Chargers in 2025.

The 11-year vet missed just one regular-season game, Week 16 against the Cowboys, due to a back injury. Other than that anomaly, Dupree logged rotational defensive snaps at outside linebacker in all other contests. 2025 marked a significant decrease in defensive snaps for the linebacker, moving from 522 snaps in 2024 to 390 snaps in 2025. The 33-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026, and it is unclear whether the banged-up veteran will return to the league for another season.

Bud Dupree
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bud Dupree See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bud Dupree See More
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
37 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 12
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 24, 2024
2024 Atlanta Falcons Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2024 Atlanta Falcons Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
July 25, 2024
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker
NFL
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker
Author Image
Mario Puig
February 12, 2024
NFL Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Stroud Out Again, Collins Plans to Play
NFL
NFL Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Stroud Out Again, Collins Plans to Play
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 22, 2023