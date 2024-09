Budda Baker: Full practice participant Thursday

Baker (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session.

Baker was limited in Wednesday's session due to a quadriceps injury he picked up in Week 3 against the Lions. He was able to practice without restrictions Thursday, and he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Through the first three games of the regular season, Baker has totaled 25 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defended.