Budda Baker News: Logs 12 tackles vs. Niners

Baker tallied 12 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 24-23 win over the 49ers.

Baker once again led the Cardinals in tackling Sunday, as he registered double-digit tackles for the third time this season. He continues to be an integral part of Arizona's defense, as he was on the field for every single defensive snap, the third time he's done so this season. Baker is up to 52 combined tackles on the year, which leads the Cardinals and is fourth-most in the NFL.