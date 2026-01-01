Baker missed last Sunday's loss to Cincinnati while in concussion protocol, but he said Thursday that he's since passed through the NFL's five-step process and is good to go for Sunday. That should be a big boost to Arizona's defense, which was torched by the combination of Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco for a 121.2 passer rating last weekend. Baker ranks second on the Cardinals with 111 tackles on the campaign (one behind linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither) and has added five defensed passes, including one interception.