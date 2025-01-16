Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Budda Baker headshot

Budda Baker News: Records career-high tackle mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 7:34pm

Baker racked up 164 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble in 17 games during the 2024 season.

Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2017 Draft, Baker hasn't been involved too much in terms of turnovers (just seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 122 career contests). However, he's reached the century mark in tackles five times in eight campaigns, including a personal best (by 17) in 2024. Baker is under contract through the 2027 campaign, so the 29-year-old remains locked in as a top IDP option among the league's defensive backs.

Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now