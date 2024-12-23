Budda Baker News: Six tackles against Carolina
Baker tallied six tackles (two solo) during the Cardinals' 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Baker has played in every single defensive snap in 11 of 15 regular-season games. He's up to 148 combined tackles on the year, which is not only second-most in the NFL behind Zaire Franklin (151), but it eclipsed Baker's career-best output from the 2019 campaign (147). Baker's production was rewarded this past Tuesday when he signed a three-year, $54 million extension to become the third-highest paid safety on an APY basis behind Antoine Winfield and Derwin James. Baker will look to add to his tackling total in Saturday's NFC West clash against the Rams.
