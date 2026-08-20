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Buddy Johnson Injury: Questionable to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Johnson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason matchup with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The linebacker recorded one solo tackle before exiting. Johnson is battling for a roster spot, likely as a special teamer, where he's seen most of his action throughout his NFL career.

Buddy Johnson
Las Vegas Raiders
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