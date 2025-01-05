Byron Murphy Injury: Avoids major injury

Murphy (back) avoided a major injury in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Murphy exited Sunday's contest after it appeared like he aggravated his pre-existing back injury. The defensive lineman is expected to "be fine," according to head coach Mike Macdonald. Murphy will finish his 2024 campaign having produced 36 total tackles (12 solo), including 0.5 sacks, over 14 games.