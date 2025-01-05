Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Byron Murphy headshot

Byron Murphy Injury: Avoids major injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 5:30pm

Murphy (back) avoided a major injury in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Murphy exited Sunday's contest after it appeared like he aggravated his pre-existing back injury. The defensive lineman is expected to "be fine," according to head coach Mike Macdonald. Murphy will finish his 2024 campaign having produced 36 total tackles (12 solo), including 0.5 sacks, over 14 games.

Byron Murphy
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now