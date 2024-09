Murphy (hamstring) appears to be trending towards missing Monday's contest versus the Lions, Corbin Smith of SI.com reports.

Murphy sustained a hamstring injury versus the Dolphins in Week 3 and he was considered to be a non-participant on Friday's estimated injury report following the team's walkthrough. The rookie is expected to "miss some time" according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, leaving his status for the next few weeks up in the air.