Byron Murphy

Byron Murphy Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Murphy (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Murphy has missed the Seahawks' last three games due to a hamstring injury, though head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that he's optimistic the rookie first-rounder can return for Week 7 against the Falcons, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Murphy's practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chance of returning Sunday.

Byron Murphy
Seattle Seahawks
