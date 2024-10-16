Byron Murphy Injury: Limited to open week

Murphy (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Murphy has missed the Seahawks' last three games due to a hamstring injury, though head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that he's optimistic the rookie first-rounder can return for Week 7 against the Falcons, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Murphy's practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chance of returning Sunday.