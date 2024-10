Murphy (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Murphy sustained a hamstring injury during the Seahawks' Week 3 win over the Dolphins and didn't practice all week, so it's no surprise that he'll miss Sunday's contest. With the 2024 first-round pick sidelined for another week, expect Mike Morris to serve as the Seahawks' top rotational defensive end.