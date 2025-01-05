Fantasy Football
Byron Murphy News: Cleared to play in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Murphy (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Listed as questionable heading into the weekend after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around an absence Thursday, Murphy will get the green light to suit up in the final game of his rookie season. Over 13 appearances to date, the defensive lineman has recorded a half sack among his 36 tackles on the campaign.

