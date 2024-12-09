Byron Murphy News: Nabs sixth interception of season

Murphy registered three tackles (one solo) and one interception in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Falcons.

Murphy was responsible for the Vikings' second interception off former teammate Kirk Cousins on Sunday. Murphy picked off a pass intended for Kyle Pitts midway through the fourth quarter, which led to a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Aaron Jones seven plays later. Murphy is up to 61 tackles (47 solo), one forced fumble and 12 pass defenses (including a career-high six interceptions) across 13 regular-season games.