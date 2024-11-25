Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Byron Murphy headshot

Byron Murphy News: Records eight stops in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Murphy finished with eight tackles (five solo), including two tackles for losses, in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears.

The slot cornerback also played on 99 percent of the defensive snaps, the eighth game in a row in which he's played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps. Murphy has 53 tackles (42 solo), eight pass breakups, including four interceptions, and a forced fumble in 2024.

Byron Murphy
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now