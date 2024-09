Byron Young: Gets to the quarterback Sunday

Young recorded four tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the 49ers.

Young made a swift swim move around Colton McKivitz before connecting with Brock Purdy during his windup, creating a turnover and tallying his second sack of the season. He's off to a fast start in 2024 after a promising rookie year in 2023, and he'll look to keep piling up sacks at Chicago in Week 4.