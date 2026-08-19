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Byron Young Injury: Absent with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Young (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Young missed Wednesday's joint session with the Patriots due to a new issue. The defensive tackle is set to play significant rotational reps for the Eagles in 2026, so any injury will likely be treated with extensive care. It is unclear how much time Young will miss due to the issue, but his absence will likely create further opportunities for Ty Robinson and Uar Bernard in Saturday's preseason showdown with the Patriots.

Byron Young
Philadelphia Eagles
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