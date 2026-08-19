Byron Young Injury: Absent with shoulder issue
Young (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Young missed Wednesday's joint session with the Patriots due to a new issue. The defensive tackle is set to play significant rotational reps for the Eagles in 2026, so any injury will likely be treated with extensive care. It is unclear how much time Young will miss due to the issue, but his absence will likely create further opportunities for Ty Robinson and Uar Bernard in Saturday's preseason showdown with the Patriots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Young See More
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Conference Championship Games207 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Conference Championship Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips209 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Pat Bryant Cleared, Troy Franklin Questionable209 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: NFL Conference Championship Games209 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Conference Championship Weekend Odds210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Young See More