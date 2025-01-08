Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Byron Young headshot

Byron Young Injury: Gets green light to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 11:14am

Philadelphia designated Young (hamstring) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Young did not appear at all during the regular season, but it at least appears he's on track to be available again soon. Philadelphia will have 21 days to officially activate him before he'd be required to go back to injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Byron Young
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now