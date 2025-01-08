Byron Young Injury: Gets green light to practice
Philadelphia designated Young (hamstring) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
Young did not appear at all during the regular season, but it at least appears he's on track to be available again soon. Philadelphia will have 21 days to officially activate him before he'd be required to go back to injured reserve for the rest of the year.
