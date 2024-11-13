Byron Young Injury: Limited at walkthrough

Young (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, Cameron DaSilva of the USA Today reports.

Young appears to have sustained a knee injury in the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Dolphins on Monday night, despite playing 43 defensive snaps and recording four total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. The second-year edge rusher's participation in practice Thursday and Friday will provide the best indication of whether he can play through this knee issue in the Rams' Week 11 matchup against the Patriots.