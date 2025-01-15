Byron Young Injury: Logs full practice Wednesday

Young (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Young has been on injured reserve since late October due to a hamstring injury. He returned to practice last week and was a full participant in all three sessions, but he wasn't able to progress enough in his recovery to play in this past Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Packers. If Young is able to practice in full all of this week, he would have a good chance of being activated off IR ahead of Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Rams.