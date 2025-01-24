Byron Young Injury: Out for NFC Championship Game
Young (hamstring), who remains on IR, practiced in full Friday but is ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.
Young will remain on IR for a third consecutive playoff game, but his 21-day practice window won't expire until Jan. 29, so he could still be available for the Super Bowl in the event that the Eagles advance over Washington. The second-year nose tackle is attempting to make his 2024 debut.
