Byron Young Injury: Placed on IR with hamstring injury

The Eagles placed Young (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday.

Young was unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury, which is severe enough for him to warrant a multi-game absence. He will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 12 against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 24 the earliest he can return. The 2023 third-round pick was claimed off waivers by Eagles in late August but has yet to appear in a regular-season game.