Byron Young Injury: Ruled out to face Rams

Young (hamstring) practiced in full Friday but is ruled out for Sunday's home divisional-round contest against Los Angeles, sadga reports.

Young officially remains on IR, so even though he's been ruled out for the NFC Divisional Round, it's possible Philadelphia opts to activate him in the near future, if only to preserve his eligibility to contribute later in the playoffs. The second-year nose tackle hasn't yet suited up for action during the 2024 campaign.