Byron Young Injury: Tagged as questionable for Week 11

Young (knee) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Young was limited in practice all week due to a knee injury he likely picked up during the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Dolphins this past Monday. If Young is unable to play Sunday, Michael Hoecht would be the top candidate to start at outside linebacker opposite Jared Verse.