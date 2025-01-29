Byron Young Injury: Won't return from IR

Young (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window expire Wednesday, making him ineligible from being activated from injured reserve before Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, per the NFL's transaction log.

Young was claimed off waivers be the Eagles in late August after being let go by the Raiders at the end of training camp. He suffered a hamstring injury in mid-October, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve. Young had his 21-day practice window to return from IR open Jan. 8, but he wasn't able to progress enough in his recovery to be cleared to play in any of the Eagles' three playoff games, and with his 21-day practice window closing he will remain on IR and miss the Super Bowl. The 2023 third-round pick played in six regular-season games with Las Vegas in his rookie season, finishing with four solo tackles.