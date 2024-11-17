Byron Young News: Able to play in Week 11
Young (knee) is active for Sunday's battle against the Patriots, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Young had been questionable heading into Sunday due to a knee issue, but he'll be able to suit up against New England. The second-year outside linebacker will look to extend his current three-game streak of games with at least one sack. The Patriots have given up the third-most sacks (32) to opponents on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now