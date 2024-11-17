Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Byron Young headshot

Byron Young News: Able to play in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Young (knee) is active for Sunday's battle against the Patriots, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Young had been questionable heading into Sunday due to a knee issue, but he'll be able to suit up against New England. The second-year outside linebacker will look to extend his current three-game streak of games with at least one sack. The Patriots have given up the third-most sacks (32) to opponents on the season.

Byron Young
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now