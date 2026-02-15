Byron Young News: Logs 2.5 sacks with Philly

Young recorded 37 tackles (13 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while playing all 17 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.

Young stepped in as a primary backup during his first campaign with the Eagles, which was also the first time he played more than six games in a season. The 2023 third-round was waived by the Raiders in August of 2024, and he missed the entirety of his sophomore season in Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury. Young should reprise a rotational role while playing in the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.