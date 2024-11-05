Byron Young News: Notches sack in Week 9

Young totaled six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory against the Seahawks.

Young added two quarterback hits to his third-quarter sack. He nearly had another sack, but it was wiped out by a defensive offside penalty. Young has recorded a sack in consecutive weeks and is up to 4.0 sacks through eight games on the season, half of the total he registered over 17 regular-season contests as a rookie last year.