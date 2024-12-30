Byron Young News: Sacks Murray in Week 17 win

Young tallied eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Saturday's 13-9 win over Arizona.

Young sacked Kyler Murray midway through the second quarter for a six-yard loss, which forced the Cardinals to punt on the next play. Young is now up to 7.0 sacks through 16 regular-season games, and the 2023 third-round pick is one sack shy from matching his total from his rookie campaign. He'll have an opportunity to do so against Geno Smith and the Seahawks in Week 17.