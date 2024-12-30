Fantasy Football
Byron Young headshot

Byron Young News: Sacks Murray in Week 17 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Young tallied eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Saturday's 13-9 win over Arizona.

Young sacked Kyler Murray midway through the second quarter for a six-yard loss, which forced the Cardinals to punt on the next play. Young is now up to 7.0 sacks through 16 regular-season games, and the 2023 third-round pick is one sack shy from matching his total from his rookie campaign. He'll have an opportunity to do so against Geno Smith and the Seahawks in Week 17.

Byron Young
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
